Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 58,500 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

