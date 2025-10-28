615,818 Shares in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.