First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $485.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.07 and a 200 day moving average of $424.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $485.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

