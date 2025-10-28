Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Clark Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $113,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

