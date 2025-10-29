Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.32 and traded as low as $29.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 50,935 shares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

