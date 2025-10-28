Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after buying an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

