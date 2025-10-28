Trust Investment Advisors Sells 188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 56.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 356,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 105,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

