GGM Financials LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD opened at $207.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

