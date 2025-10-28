Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $184.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

