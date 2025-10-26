Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACB

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACB opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $71.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.83 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.