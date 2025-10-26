University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $188.89.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 price target on Vertiv in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

