iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF Shares Bought by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 930.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 467.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 453,678 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsido Oy acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,774,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

LRGF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.