Ethic Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $349.12 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $392.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.85 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.79.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

