Ethic Inc. Buys 4,751 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of VNO opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

