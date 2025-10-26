Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,887 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 309.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $60.03 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

