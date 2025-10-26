Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $280,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,536.08. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $4,934,293.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 357,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,921 shares of company stock worth $8,490,866. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

