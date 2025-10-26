Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 444,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after buying an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9%

TSN opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

