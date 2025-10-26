Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $486,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4%

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

