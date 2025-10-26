Atlatl Advisers LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.58.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $290.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.97. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

