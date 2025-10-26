iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB Shares Sold by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Price Performance

HYDB stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.