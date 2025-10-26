Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Sells 32,611 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $258.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

