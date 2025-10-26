Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Position Lifted by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after buying an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $300.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $301.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

