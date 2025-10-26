Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $582,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,424,880. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

