iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Purchased by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,609 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $415,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,682 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,097,000 after purchasing an additional 957,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $68.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.