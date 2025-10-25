FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,538,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after buying an additional 375,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

LION opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of -0.09. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LION shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

