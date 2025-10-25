Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

