Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $217,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.33.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

