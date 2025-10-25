Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $122.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

