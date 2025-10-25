FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,644,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,988,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Braze by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,403,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Braze by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Braze Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $136,781.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 62,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,514.12. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $338,491.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,964.20. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,012 shares of company stock worth $2,028,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.