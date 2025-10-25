Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,514,000. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 1,209.0% in the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 365,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 337,116 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.07. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Announces Dividend

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -588.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

