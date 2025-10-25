FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. $PAL

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,519,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1,602.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,447,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 137.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 406,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

PAL stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

PAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

