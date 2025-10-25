FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,069 Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

