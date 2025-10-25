FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 422.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 136.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of STLA stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Stellantis N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

