Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.