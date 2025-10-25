iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

SUSL opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

