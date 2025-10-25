NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.