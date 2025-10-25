Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT Stake Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528,361 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UOCT. Talon Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 947,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 672,237 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

