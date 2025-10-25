Brookstone Capital Management Takes $2.59 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Price Performance

ZAPR stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

