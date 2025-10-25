Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.82 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.53.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

