Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 1,714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

