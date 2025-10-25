Whittier Trust Co. Buys 381 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PINS opened at $33.97 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

