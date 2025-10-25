Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $54,860,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $59,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,417,000 after purchasing an additional 354,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $144.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.