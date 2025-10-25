335 Shares in XPO, Inc. $XPO Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after buying an additional 306,928 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after buying an additional 1,426,394 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,572,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,170,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 760,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after acquiring an additional 65,023 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of XPO by 854.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.95. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

