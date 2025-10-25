Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%.Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 273.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

