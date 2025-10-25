Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.30.

Southern Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SO opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

