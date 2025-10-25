FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 26,252 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. $ORGN

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,252 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ORGN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 312.11%.The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Origin Materials has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ORGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Origin Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.50.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Featured Stories

