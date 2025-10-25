Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,085 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 623.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 931,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,317,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

