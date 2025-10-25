First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after buying an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 820,297 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $24,374,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,162 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.35 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 171.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.