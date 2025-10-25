180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,993 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

