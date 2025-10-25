First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

